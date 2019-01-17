CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Louisville Airport to Be Renamed After Muhammad Ali

The Greatest is getting an honor worthy of his accolades.

0 reads
Leave a comment

This only makes sense. Louisville is renaming its airport after hometown legend, and the greatest, Muhammad Ali

CNN reports that the Louisville International Airport will become the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport. The decision comes after a reportedly year-long study on a renaming that was voted on Wednesday (Jan. 16).

“This tells the world how proud we are to associate ‘The Greatest’ with not only our great city, but our great airport,” said Jim Welch, chairman of the Airport Authority Board, via a press statement.

Ali was born Cassius Marcellus Clay Jr. on January 17, 1942 in Louisville.

An airport in Kentucky is being named after a proud Black man. How dope is that?

Photo: WENN.com

Louisville Airport to Be Renamed After Muhammad Ali was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close