It’s been a few days since we’ve heard anything about the alleged scandal going on in Wendy Williams’ household. The TV host has denied the rumors but it has widely been speculated that her husband, Kevin Hunter, got his alleged mistress pregnant after seeing her for over a decade. Williams has taken an extended hiatus from her show to deal with health issues but many believe that she may also be recovering from the stress of such an intense situation.

