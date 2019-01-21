CLOSE
On The F*ck On: Erykah Badu Doubles Down On Caping For R. Kelly

This your Hotep Queen?

This weekend, Erykah Badu found herself catching all the slander after she basically caped for R. Kelly while she was performing in Chicago. The neo-soul crooner is now clarifying her statement—but it’s not exactly helping her cause. 

“I hope he sees the light of day if he’s done all those things that we’ve seen on TV and heard those ladies talk about, she said at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom. “I hope he sees the light of day and comes forward.”

With calls for her to take a window seat or her outright cancellation growing online, Badu took to Twitter on Sunday to essentially double down on her sentiments.

The message seemed to be aimed squarely at R. Kelly: “I love you. Unconditionally. That doesn’t mean I support your poor choices. I want healing for you and anyone you have hurt as a result of you being hurt. Is that strange to you ? That’s all I’ve ever said. Anything else has been fabricated or taken out of context. – eb”

R. Kelly doesn’t need anyone’s “unconditional love.” He needs to be held accountable for the myriad of sex crimes he allegedly committed. Period.

Did Erykah Badu even bother to watch Surviving R. Kelly?

