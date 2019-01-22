Soulja Boy’s road to video game greatness has hit another snag. King Draco made the claim that his next “console” will have the addictive game Fortnite on it. The game’s developer says that is not happening.

During Soulja Boy’s epic press tour where we witness the classic Breakfast Club interview and the off the rails Everyday Struggle visit, DJ Akademiks asked Big Soulja about his sketchy consoles. The “Crank That” rapper has drawn a lot of criticism for selling marked up, poorly constructed Anbernic consoles that are loaded with pirated games.

Soulja has denied the accusations and thinks its just case people hating on him and explained to Akademiks that “It’s not a scam,” and “every game on there is licensed.”

Despite Nintendo approaching Soulja forcing him to “boss up” and stop selling the janky video game systems, he is now claiming Fortnite will somehow be on his next console. Epic Games, however, shut that claim down immediately and states that will never happen.

In a statement issued to Dual Shockers, Epic’s Senior PR Manager, Nick Chester said:

“No, you can’t play Fortnite on a rooted or jailbroken device due to anti-cheat measures.”

Well there you have it, Soulja Boy has yet to respond, but we expect him to do so soon. As for Fortnite, the game has earned $3 billion in profits last year and is the subject of lawsuits from rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribiero, and The Backpack Kid.

—

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty

Soulja Boy Boasts ‘Fortnite’ Will Be On His Next “Console”, Epic Games Says Nah was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: