CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Soulja Boy Boasts ‘Fortnite’ Will Be On His Next “Console”, Epic Games Says Nah

1 reads
Leave a comment
Epic Games Says 'Fortnite' Will Not Be On Soulja Boy's Next "Console"

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Soulja Boy’s road to video game greatness has hit another snag. King Draco made the claim that his next “console” will have the addictive game Fortnite on it. The game’s developer says that is not happening.

During Soulja Boy’s epic press tour where we witness the classic Breakfast Club interview and the off the rails Everyday Struggle visit, DJ Akademiks asked Big Soulja about his sketchy consoles. The “Crank That” rapper has drawn a lot of criticism for selling marked up, poorly constructed Anbernic consoles that are loaded with pirated games.

Soulja has denied the accusations and thinks its just case people hating on him and explained to Akademiks that “It’s not a scam,” and “every game on there is licensed.”

Despite Nintendo approaching Soulja forcing him to “boss up” and stop selling the janky video game systems, he is now claiming Fortnite will somehow be on his next console. Epic Games, however, shut that claim down immediately and states that will never happen.

In a statement issued to Dual Shockers, Epic’s Senior PR Manager, Nick Chester said:

“No, you can’t play Fortnite on a rooted or jailbroken device due to anti-cheat measures.”

Well there you have it, Soulja Boy has yet to respond, but we expect him to do so soon. As for Fortnite, the game has earned $3 billion in profits last year and is the subject of lawsuits from rapper 2 Milly, actor Alfonso Ribiero, and The Backpack Kid.

Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty

 

Soulja Boy Boasts ‘Fortnite’ Will Be On His Next “Console”, Epic Games Says Nah was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close