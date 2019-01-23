Spike Lee Possibly Working On “School Daze” Broadway Musical

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In 1988, Spike Lee put out a movie that fans still today rave about. “School Daze” was set at a HBCU where we watched students go through social movements, sing about issues in life and fraternities as well as sororities clashing.

The Jasmine Brand is now reporting that Lee wants to bring the film to Broadway. This film earned $14.5 million in box office sales and could possibly top that if fans get the opportunity to see it on Broadway.

Emails in 2015 were leaked claiming Lee was going to develop a sequel 25 years later.

Lee said, “I had the script for [the sequel] to School Daze… a contemporary version, same school… 25 years later. Hopefully I can get Laurence Fishburne to play Dap… he’ll be the president now of the school. It would deal with issues in HSBCUs today… some of the same stuff from the last film… like the pledging process… but also lots of new stuff… like homophobia… it’s a big subject in it… class issues, color, hair texture… but it’s stuff happening today.”

The best part about that is Tisha Campbell, Larry Fishburne and others were probably going to join the cast again.

Would you see “School Daze” on Broadway if it happened?

