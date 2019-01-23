Gary’s Tea: Iman Shumpert Gathering Legal Team To Make Blogs Take Down Fake Posts, Cops Called To Blac Chyna’s House Twice & More

National
| 01.23.19
This past weekend, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor made headlines after some blogs put out that he allegedly got a porn star pregnant. Teyana also deleted pictures on her Instagram page and it made people speculate.

Days later Teyana spoke out about her deleting her page because she was upset with her record label. Reports state that Iman gathered his lawyers and are ready to file lawsuits for trying to damage both him and his wife career.

SEE ALSO: Teyana Taylor Deletes Instagram Page, Addresses Iman Shumpert Cheating Rumors

In other news, Blac Chyna got the cops called to her home not once, but twice. The first time someone allegedly called the cops and told them she was drunk and couldn’t take care of her children, but that wasn’t true.

Then her makeup artist called the cops to de escalate a situation. No arrest were made, but we hope everything is okay at her home.

See photos of Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor below!

Gary’s Tea: Iman Shumpert Gathering Legal Team To Make Blogs Take Down Fake Posts, Cops Called To Blac Chyna’s House Twice & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

