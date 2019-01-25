The Rewind: We Battle It Out Over 21 Savage’s Album “I Am > I Was”

Welcome back, everybody! It’s another glorious Friday and do you know what that means? That’s right! Global Grind’s bullies, DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius are back once again for another episode of The Rewind. Just in case you’re new here, Every week we get our experts to discuss the cultural happenings of the last week. They’ll take some time to explain what you may have missed, offer their expert insight and then when they’re all done, rate them from a 1-10. In case you have been living under a rock, The Rewind will always be here to get you right.

Today, Landon Levarius and DJ Franchise (aka The Family Guy and The Bully) are bringing the savagery! That’s right, we’re talking about 21 Savage’s latest album, I Am > I Was (I Am Greater Than I Was). This is 21 Savage’s second studio album and was released on December 21, 2018 … get it, December 21, like 21 Savage! The album features appearances by Travis Scott, J. Cole, Offset, Childish Gambino, City Girls, and Post Malone just to name a few. “A Lot,” the album’s lead single, was co-produced by DJ Dahi and Bodak Yellow producer J. White. It also contains a sample from “I Love You for All Seasons” by The Fuzz.

Upon the release of I Am Greater Than I Was, fans seemed to be quite impressed. Online reviews began pouring in and it appeared that everyone was quite pleased with 21 Savage’s growth and development on this project. The album was undoubtedly well received and debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 for the first chart of the year. This was also 21 Savage’s first ever number one album, selling 131,000 in its first week.

DJ Franchise and Landon Levarius jumped right into talking about the album. Landon, being the Atlanta native that he is, was very excited to talk about the project. He discusses attending 21 Savage’s album listening experience in Glenwood and truly dissects the theme of the album.

Do you think our resident bully DJ Franchise was feeling it? Press play on episode 27 of Global Grind’s The Rewind in the video above and find out for yourself!

The Rewind: We Battle It Out Over 21 Savage’s Album “I Am > I Was” was originally published on globalgrind.com

Eleven8 Posted 13 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: