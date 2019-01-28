CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

R. Kelly Allegedly Slammed Ex-GF Into Wall During Jealous Rage

The incident allegedly went down in 2017 and involved Halle Calhoun, but Kelly's team is saying the moment never happened.

0 reads
Leave a comment
R Kelly performs live in concert

Source: JLN Photography/WENN.com / WENN

Already dogged by a towering number of allegations since the airing of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly, the singer is contending with another claim of violence and abuse. In 2017, sources say Kelly slammed his ex-girlfriend Halle Calhoun into a backstage wall in a jealous rage but Kelly’s camp says the incident never happened.

TMZ reports:

The sources connected to Halle say the attack went down sometime in 2017. Halle — a Georgia woman who was 19 or 20 and living with the singer at the time — was attending one of his concerts, and when he came backstage afterward, we’re told he accused her of looking at another man.

We’re told Halle took the first shot, shoving R. Kelly … who retaliated by grabbing her by her clothes “around her neck” and tossing her like a rag doll into a wall. The alleged incident went down in front of multiple witnesses — including Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary, we’re told.

Halle was most upset R. Kelly had broken her necklace, a beloved cross that belonged to a family member. Our sources say there were at least 2 other violent incidents, including one where R. Kelly allegedly slapped Halle — again, because he thought she had looked at a group of men as they entered a hotel.

The source adds that Calhoun has long since moved on and is now dating rapper Rocko.

Photo: WENN

R. Kelly Allegedly Slammed Ex-GF Into Wall During Jealous Rage was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close