Tory Lanez Releases Diss Song Against Don Q, Future’s Album Debuts At #1 & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Tory Lanez wants all the smoke. The R&B singer/rapper just fired back in a diss record against Don Q.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the song he spoke about Dream Doll as well as took shots are Don Q and some of his friends. Headkrack mentioned that Tory wants to have a battle against J. Cole as well and people better watch out for him.

SEE ALSO: Tory Lanez Shares How His Near-Death Experience On A Plane Changed His Work Ethic [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

If you haven’t heard it already, “Black Panther” will be making its way back to theaters. The film won several SAG Awards and for Black History Month they would like people to have the opportunity to see it for free. Disney will also be making a donation to the United Negro College Fund.

Lastly, Future should be pretty happy because his new album “The Wizrd” is #1 on Billboard.

Check out photos of Tory Lanez below.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS] 27 photos Launch gallery The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Lollapalooza – Day 3 Source: 1 of 27 2. Spotify’s RapCaviar Live in Houston Source: 2 of 27 3. Spotify’s RapCaviar Live in Houston Source: 3 of 27 4. Meadows Day 2 Performances Source: 4 of 27 5. Meadows Day 2 Performances Source: 5 of 27 6. 2016 BET Awards – Pre-Show Source: 6 of 27 7. 2016 BET Awards – Pre-Show Source: 7 of 27 8. 2016 Made In America Festival – Day 2 Source: 8 of 27 9. 2016 Made In America Festival – Day 2 Source: 9 of 27 10. Tory Lanez Source: 10 of 27 11. Tory Lanez Source: 11 of 27 12. Luv Lounge w/ Tory Lanez Source: 12 of 27 13. Luv Lounge w/ Tory Lanez Source: 13 of 27 14. SXSW Film-Interactive-Music – Day 4 Source: 14 of 27 15. SXSW Film-Interactive-Music – Day 4 Source: 15 of 27 16. Luv Lounge w/ Tory Lanez Source: 16 of 27 17. Luv Lounge w/ Tory Lanez Source: 17 of 27 18. Tory Lanez Source: 18 of 27 19. Tory Lanez Source: 19 of 27 20. Tory Lanez at Southside Music Hall Source: 20 of 27 21. Tory Lanez at Southside Music Hall Source: 21 of 27 22. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source: 22 of 27 23. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS] Source: 23 of 27 24. Tory Lanez In Concert – New York, NY Source: 24 of 27 25. Tory Lanez In Concert – New York, NY Source: 25 of 27 26. ACL Music Festival 2016 – Weekend 1 Source: 26 of 27 27. ACL Music Festival 2016 – Weekend 1 Source: 27 of 27 Skip ad Continue reading The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS] The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS]

Tory Lanez Releases Diss Song Against Don Q, Future’s Album Debuts At #1 & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com