Hip-Hop Spot: Dream Doll Fires Back At Tory Lanez, Juelz Santana Surrender Date Delayed & More

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
It looks like Dream Doll had all the time to dish some heat out to Tory Lanez. The other day Lanez released a diss record to Don Q and spoke about Dream Doll in it and she clearly didn’t appreciate it.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Bronx rapper spoke about how Lanez is begging for attention and how he allegedly requested to have a threesome with another man. Lanez has yet to respond but let the battle continue.
SEE ALSO: Tory Lanez Releases Diss Song Against Don Q, Future’s Album Debuts At #1 & More
In other news, Juelz Santana was sentenced to jail, but it looks like he will surrender at a later date. The rapper asked the judge could he delay coming to jail because he was working on something with Tyler Perry.
The truth is that he’s filming the “Love & Hip Hop” reunion at Tyler Perry studios, but the judge is letting him do that before he starts serving his sentence.
Lastly, Diddy always has words of wisdom to share to fans. On social media the other day the mogul gave us a reminder about how as Black people we are the creators of a lot of things. He also spoke about how great we are.
Headkrack believes that Diddy should publish an audio book of inspirational messages.
See photos of Tory Lanez below.
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Comedian & ‘Rel’ Co-Creator Kevin Barnett Dead At 32
- Woman Speaks Out After Alleged Sexual Assault Inside An Atlanta Night Club
- ‘Empire’ Star Jussie Smollett Hospitalized In Chicago After Alleged Homophobic Attack
The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS]
The Life & Times Of Tory Lanez [PHOTOS]
1. 2016 Lollapalooza – Day 3Source: 1 of 27
2. Spotify’s RapCaviar Live in HoustonSource: 2 of 27
3. Spotify’s RapCaviar Live in HoustonSource: 3 of 27
4. Meadows Day 2 PerformancesSource: 4 of 27
5. Meadows Day 2 PerformancesSource: 5 of 27
6. 2016 BET Awards – Pre-ShowSource: 6 of 27
7. 2016 BET Awards – Pre-ShowSource: 7 of 27
8. 2016 Made In America Festival – Day 2Source: 8 of 27
9. 2016 Made In America Festival – Day 2Source: 9 of 27
10. Tory LanezSource: 10 of 27
11. Tory LanezSource: 11 of 27
12. Luv Lounge w/ Tory LanezSource: 12 of 27
13. Luv Lounge w/ Tory LanezSource: 13 of 27
14. SXSW Film-Interactive-Music – Day 4Source: 14 of 27
15. SXSW Film-Interactive-Music – Day 4Source: 15 of 27
16. Luv Lounge w/ Tory LanezSource: 16 of 27
17. Luv Lounge w/ Tory LanezSource: 17 of 27
18. Tory LanezSource: 18 of 27
19. Tory LanezSource: 19 of 27
20. Tory Lanez at Southside Music HallSource: 20 of 27
21. Tory Lanez at Southside Music HallSource: 21 of 27
22. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]Source: 22 of 27
23. Super Jam 2017 • Future, Migos, Tory Lanez, A$AP Ferg, Zoey Dollaz Perform [PHOTOS]Source: 23 of 27
24. Tory Lanez In Concert – New York, NYSource: 24 of 27
25. Tory Lanez In Concert – New York, NYSource: 25 of 27
26. ACL Music Festival 2016 – Weekend 1Source: 26 of 27
27. ACL Music Festival 2016 – Weekend 1Source: 27 of 27
Hip-Hop Spot: Dream Doll Fires Back At Tory Lanez, Juelz Santana Surrender Date Delayed & More was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com