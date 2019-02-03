CLOSE
21 Savage Arrested By ICE Agents In Atlanta Who Claim He’s A UK Citizen

The rapper was arrested Sunday morning as part of a targeted operation

Immigration And Custom Enforcement Agents arrested 21 Savage on Sunday morning, claiming that the “a lot” rapper is from the United Kingdom and overstayed his work visa.

The 26-year-old rapper born Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph was taken into custody in a “targeted operation,” ICE spokesman Brian Cox said.

Savage has claimed to be born and raised in Atlanta and has long considered himself an ATL resident. Cox said that 21 is an “unlawfully present United Kingdom national” who legally entered the United States in 2005 when he was 12 or 13 years old on a visa. His visa expired a year later, Cox said.

He’s been placed in “removal proceedings before the federal immigration” courts, Cox added.

