Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team To Cross Atlantic Ocean

The women competed in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

Black women are displaying excellence in all fields, especially in the realm of sports. A group of women from Antigua recently hit a major milestone by becoming the first all-Black women’s rowing team to cross the Atlantic Ocean, Black Enterprise reported.

The women—dubbed Team Antigua-The Island Girls—competed in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge. The competition is a premier event in ocean rowing. The team—which included Kevinia Francis, Christal Clashing, Elvira Bell, and Samara Emmanuel—embarked on their journey on December 12 in the Canary Islands and returned to Antigua at the end of January. Their journey was nothing short of grueling but the women pushed through and persevered. The entire trip was a total of 3,000 miles and they dealt with sea sickness and complications with their boat.

Each woman brought their vast athletic experience to the competition. Francis was known for playing a handful of sports including track-and-field, basketball and cycling, Clashing is a former Olympian who became the first woman swimmer to represent Antigua and Barbuda at the Olympics, Bell is a swim instructor, and Emmanuel’s experience as a sailor spans over a decade. Junella King—a 17-year-old who served as an alternate for the team—worked as a sailing instructor. The competition was about more than rowing, the focus was on social good as well. The team competed to raise $150,000 for a charity called Cottage of Hope which focuses on providing shelter for orphaned girls who experience abuse.

The women received a warm welcome home, as the government closed schools and other institutions early so that locals could congratulate the team. “While this is the third time a team from Antigua and Barbuda has entered the Challenge, we are truly proud that the first all-black female team to row the Atlantic is comprised of four courageous Antiguan women,” Charles Fernandez, Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, told Caribbean Life News. “This is history in the making, and it will truly be a momentous occasion for Antigua and Barbuda.”

Social media rejected National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell’s response to a question about why former Super Bowl quarterback Colin Kaepernick has remained unsigned by a team. Many were quick to point out that Goodell danced around the context of the question, which was about how history would look upon what appears as the league’s punishment of Kaepernick for his civil rights protest. SEE ALSO: Nike’s Sales Skyrocket Despite Trump Thinking Colin Kaepernick Was ‘A Terrible Message’ "I’ve said it many times privately, publicly that our clubs are the ones that make decisions on players that they want to have on their roster," the commissioner said Wednesday at his annual Super Bowl news conference. He continued: “They want to win, and they make those decisions individually in the best interest of their club.” Kaepernick, who last played with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season, ignited controversy when he began kneeling during the national anthem to protest racism in the criminal justice system. Other African-American players soon joined in the demonstrations. The players' protest has drawn the ire of the U.S. president and fans who object to athletes kneeling during the national anthem. Despite his proven abilities on the field, NFL owners have declined to sign him—leading many to believe that Kaepernick has been unfairly blackballed by the league. Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners. The document accuses the NFL and its owners of colluding “to deprive Mr. Kaepernick of employment rights in retaliation for Mr. Kaepernick’s leadership and advocacy for equality and social justice and his bringing awareness to peculiar institutions still undermining racial equality in the United States.” While the NFL has been busy giving Kaepernick the cold shoulder, the snubbed quarterback has received international praise for his crusade against racial injustice. Amnesty International, a global human rights organization, awarded Kaepernick it 2018 Ambassador of Conscience Award. He accepted the prize on at a ceremony in the Netherlands. The award recognizes individuals who have “promoted and enhanced the cause of human rights through their lives and by example.” Kaepernick joins an elite circle that includes previous winners Nelson Mandela and Harry Belafonte. Back here in the United States, Nike named Kaepernick the face of its 30th anniversary campaign of its iconic “Just Do It” motto in September 2018. There were protests from Trump worshipers with some even burning Nike gear they already bought. Here's what some people had to say about Goodell's remarks.

Team Antigua Becomes First All-Black Women’s Rowing Team To Cross Atlantic Ocean was originally published on newsone.com

