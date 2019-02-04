CLOSE
Black History Month
Chloe x Halle Belt Out ‘America The Beautiful’ At Super Bowl

Chloe x Halle performed a beautiful rendition of “America the Beautiful” Sunday ahead of Super Bowl LIII.

The Atlanta, GA natives are a product of Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment label and also star on the Freeform show “Grown-ish.”

Press play above to get into their performance.

