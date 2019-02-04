The woman who accused Nelly of sexual assault is now claiming that the rapper is trying to intimidate her. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, says a motion filed by Nelly in order to get her to reveal her identity is a tactic to have her drop a connected lawsuit.

The Blast reports:

The woman suing Nelly (who filed the case under the pseudonym Jane Doe) is responding to the rapper’s request to dismiss the case unless she reveals her identity.

“Nelly is attempting to intimidate his sexual assault victim into dropping her case by publicly ‘outing’ her,” Doe’s attorney writes in a new filing. “There is no other reason.”

She is demanding his motion to force her to reveal her true identity be denied by the court.

The woman says Nelly and his lawyers were already informed privately of her identity last year before this lawsuit was filed. They claim, “There is no prejudice to the Defense in allowing Plaintiff to stay out of the public eye such that her identity remains known only to the Court and to the parties here.”

She points out courts have repeatedly ruled that allegations of “sexual assault and rape, as in this case, concern highly sensitive and personal subjects, and that forcing the victims to identify themselves publicly would deter those victims and others from reporting their assaults.”

The lawsuit is connected to a November 2017 event in England where Jane Doe claims Nelly masturbated in front of her backstage and forced his penis into her mouth. The woman is also filing a defamation lawsuit against Nelly’s girlfriend, who blasted Jane Doe’s claims on social media.

—

Photo: WENN

Woman Says Nelly Is Trying To Intimidate Her In Sexual Assault Lawsuit Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 2 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: