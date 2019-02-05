CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Some New England Patriots Players Are Skipping Traditional White House Visit

After winning Super Bowl LIII, some Pats players have no desire to break bread with President Donald Trump.

0 reads
Leave a comment
NFL: FEB 03 Super Bowl LIII - Rams v Patriots

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

After defeating the Los Angeles Rams in the recent Super Bowl LIII contest, the New England Patriots are bucking tradition at least in some part. Some Pats players are opting to skip the traditional visit to the White House, robbing President Donald Trump of a usually expected photo op.

New York Daily News reports:

It didn’t take long for members of the Patriots to start fielding the question that has become inevitable for champions: Will you visit Donald Trump’s White House?

Some of them have already made it clear they won’t. Twins Devin and Jason McCourty told reporters on Monday that they would be skipping the trip if invited by the president. Devin was adamant about staying away, while Jason was more diplomatic at first.

“I haven’t thought about it, but I highly doubt it,” he said. Then his brother prodded him a bit and Jason said there was almost no chance he would go.

TMZ Sports reported that safety Duron Harmon, who is Black, will also skip the trip.

Photo: Getty

Some New England Patriots Players Are Skipping Traditional White House Visit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close