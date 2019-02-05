CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

DMX Announces ‘It’s Dark and Hell is Hot’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Detroit Stop Is May 3, 2019 At St. Andrews Hall

4 reads
Leave a comment
DMX

Source: Getty / Getty

DMX was released from prison late January and is jumping right back into work. He announced on his Instagram Monday that he will go on tour celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his debut album, It’s Dark and Hell is Hot. 

DMX was still serving time on the actual 20th Anniversary date (May 12, 2018). He will kick off the tour on March 8 in Oklahoma City and end on May 7, 2019 in Pittsburgh. The Detroit stop is set for May 3, 2019 at Saint Andrews.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 8, 2019 at 10A.M. For more information visit the official tour website.

Related: 

DMX Released From Jail Looking Like A New Man [PIC]

DMX Headed Back To Jail, Gets One Year Sentence For Tax Evasion

A New Version Of Kanye West’s “Real Friends” Has Surfaced, And DMX Is On It

DMX Announces ‘It’s Dark and Hell is Hot’ 20th Anniversary Tour was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close