Last Night In NYC: Rémy Martin and Streetwear Designer, Don C Release “Just Rémy” Dopp kit at The Webster SOHO

Last Thursday evening, premium cognac brand Rémy Martin and world-renowned streetwear designer, Don C, debuted the latest piece of the capsule collection –the Dopp Kit. To celebrate the release of the newest piece, the brand and designer hosted an exclusive cocktail party at luxury multi-brand retailer The Webster SOHO.

Guests enjoyed Signature 1738 cocktails and passed bites while interacting with unveiled pieces of the collection and Don C who was conversing with attendees throughout the event. A childhood friend of Don C’s and fellow Chicago-native, DJ Happy, set the mood onsite, performing a live 2-hour set.

The “Just Rémy” Dopp Kit was designed with a luxurious twist, reinventing the traditional travel accessory into a bold fashion statement perfect for the daring jetsetter. Made of black lambskin leather with gold hardware and red python piping, the Dopp Kit also features a gold embroidered “Just Rémy” logo as its signifier. The Dopp Kit is available for purchase for $350 in a limited supply on JustDon.com and available for a limited time in-store at The Webster SOHO (29 Greene Street, New York, NY 10013)

The Collector’s Series is a program that celebrates the premium promise of Rémy Martin through the collaboration of leading lifestyle brands and designers who are at the crossroads of luxury and lifestyle. The “Just Remy” partnership, which is the first installment of the series, intertwines fashion, basketball and luxury to create signature pieces exemplary of the iconic Rémy Martin brand. With a focus on basketball culture, the collection presents premium basketball essentials that double as timeless lifestyle pieces that are essential beyond the court. 

For more information about “The Collector’s Series” and Rémy Martin, visit RemyCollectors.com and follow along on social media at: Instagram @RemyMartinUS | Twitter @RemyMartinUS | Facebook RemyMartinUSA

 

Last Night In NYC: Rémy Martin and Streetwear Designer, Don C Release “Just Rémy” Dopp kit at The Webster SOHO was originally published on stuffflypeoplelike.com

