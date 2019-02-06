CLOSE
What In The Black History Month?: Jennifer Lopez To Give Motown Tribute At Grammy Awards

Jennifer Lopez

With Motown legends such as Diana Ross, Stevie Wonder, Gladys Knight and many more still alive it was shocking to many that Jennifer Lopez will perform for the Motown Tribute on the Grammy Awards. That’s right, “Ms. Jenny From The Block,” according to Love B Scott will dance and sing some of your favorite Motown songs.

Social media users after finding out the news couldn’t help but share how frustrated they were about this decision. Many even mentioned that other Black artists such as SZA, Daniel Caesar, India Arie, Fantasia and more must of been booked and busy not to be called to do this tribute.

Every year the Grammys are aired during Black History Month and for this Motown tribute fans expected to see people of color perform for it. While we know Lopez is a talented entertainer some feel she should of took a backseat on this.

The Grammy Awards will be hosted by Alicia Keys and are set to air this Sunday, February 10th at 8 p.m.

