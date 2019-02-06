Gary’s Tea: Wendy Williams Staff Allegedly Upset With Her, Shaquille O’Neal Might Be The Reason Bow Wow & His Ex Fought & More [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Wendy Williams hasn’t sat in her pink chair in quite some time. She’s had several guest hosts come through to dish out hot topics, interview celebrities and more.

For the last couple of days, Nick Cannon has been hosting the show and gave out some details on a private conversation with Wendy. That conversation made a lot of the staff that has been working for her for a long time upset because they don’t even know what’s going on with her.

Gary With Da Tea read some quotes from alleged staff members and hopes Wendy comes back soon.

In other news, Bow Wow made headlines over the weekend after getting locked up for getting into an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Kiyomi Leslie. Reports state that the two got into a fight after Bow Wow found out she was allegedly talking to Shaquille O’Neal.

Rickey Smiley doesn’t believe Shaq was trying to date that young girl, but we shall keep you posted if we have anymore updates. Make sure you listen to all of Gary’s Tea up top!

Check out some rumors as to why Wendy Williams isn’t on her show below!

5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 5 photos Launch gallery 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 1. Wendy Williams' Mother-In-Law Witnessed Abuse Source:Getty 1 of 5 2. Kevin Hunter Fathered A Child With His Mistress Source:Getty 2 of 5 3. Wendy Williams Is Waiting To Divorce Her Husband Source:Getty 3 of 5 4. Kevin Hunter Brought A House For His Mistress In Jersey Source:Getty 4 of 5 5. Wendy Williams Fired Her Staff Over Cheating Rumors Source:Getty 5 of 5 Skip ad Continue reading 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus 5 Scandalous Rumors Surrounding Wendy Williams’ Show Hiatus [caption id="attachment_1821358" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Wendy Williams has built a career off on the backs of celebrity controversy and talking about other people’s problems. From their personal relationships to their internal struggles, the popular daytime talk show host is always “in the know” and doesn’t have a problem spilling all the tea. But the host has some tea of her own that is creeping through the crevices into the forefront. For years, it’s been rumored Wendy’s husband Kevin Hunter is physically and emotionally abusive. It was revealed in a bombshell report that Kevin also had a mistress, who he reportedly bought a residence down the block from his home with Wendy. Her frail appearance and need to sit down during most of her show, has led fans to speculate something more is wrong with the embattled host. Most recently, a report surfaced that Wendy’s mother-in-law allegedly witnessed Wendy suffer physical abuse at the hands of Kevin. But it is not confirmed. According to Wendy’s team, her Graves’ disease and a recent fractured shoulder is the cause of the Wendy Show being postponed for several weeks as she being treated. The last message on her Instagram page, reads, “As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.” The Wendy Show will produce original episodes starting with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th. But in the mean time, here’s all the rumors swirling

