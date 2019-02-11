Why Black Tony Is Looking For T.I.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

It looks like Black Tony wants all the smoke with T.I. He thought T.I. was talking about his favorite rapper on Instagram and didn’t appreciate it.

He had no idea T.I. was referring to the clothing brand that made a shirt similar to Black face. T.I. was talking about boycotting Gucci not Gucci Mane.

Black Tony was yelling about how T.I. and Gucci are supposed to be friends then started crying.

Rickey Smiley had to explain to Black Tony the difference because he wasn’t understanding. Black Tony just doesn’t want any trouble out here in these streets and thinks everyone should love Gucci Mane.

