Drake Reflects on 10 Years of ‘So Far Gone’ Ahead of Tape’s Streaming Release

Since dropping his most infamous mixtape ‘So Far Gone’, the man known as Drizzy has toppled almost every obstacle in his path (I said almost, Pusha fans). There’s simply no denying Drake’s ability to lead the charge in hip hop sound, although sometimes he may borrow from his brethren.

Just recently Champagne Papi took to IG to express some thoughts that he’s had over the last decade. Check it out.

Drake‘s So Far Gone tape turns 10 years young Wednesday, an occasion the OVO co-founder is marking with an extended retrospective message to those crucial to the project’s rise to ubiquity. Additionally, Drake has announced the 18-track project’s imminent availability on all streaming platforms.

“I will never forget anybody involved in this journey even if you don’t fit in this caption,” Drake said Wednesday in a post shouting out Lil Wayne, Future the Prince, Boi-1da, Ben Baller, and more. Drake also set aside his recent G.O.O.D. Music differences to include “Say What’s Real” crafter Kanye West in his 10th anniversary message. The instaclassic So Far Gone cut, of course, sees the 808s & Heartbreak disciple laying his own vocals over West’s incredible “Say You Will” beat.

