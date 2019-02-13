Drake Reflects on 10 Years of ‘So Far Gone’ Ahead of Tape’s Streaming Release

Since dropping his most infamous mixtape ‘So Far Gone’, the man known as Drizzy has toppled almost every obstacle in his path (I said almost, Pusha fans). There’s simply no denying Drake’s ability to lead the charge in hip hop sound, although sometimes he may borrow from his brethren.
Just recently Champagne Papi took to IG to express some thoughts that he’s had over the last decade. Check it out.
Via | COMPLEX
Drake‘s So Far Gone tape turns 10 years young Wednesday, an occasion the OVO co-founder is marking with an extended retrospective message to those crucial to the project’s rise to ubiquity. Additionally, Drake has announced the 18-track project’s imminent availability on all streaming platforms.
“I will never forget anybody involved in this journey even if you don’t fit in this caption,” Drake said Wednesday in a post shouting out Lil Wayne, Future the Prince, Boi-1da, Ben Baller, and more. Drake also set aside his recent G.O.O.D. Music differences to include “Say What’s Real” crafter Kanye West in his 10th anniversary message. The instaclassic So Far Gone cut, of course, sees the 808s & Heartbreak disciple laying his own vocals over West’s incredible “Say You Will” beat.
@futuretheprince a decade ago you were Dj’ing all ages parties…@ovo40 a decade ago you were scared to share your beats…@oliverelkhatib a decade ago you worked at a clothing store selling someone else’s product…@boi1da a decade ago you were in a basement with pink insulation walls figuring out fruity loops…@ovoniko a decade ago we were handing out flyers promoting club nights…@realbriamyles a decade ago you were working the makeup counter at Beverly Centre…@nebzilla a decade ago your moms house was my safe place and we really ran through the 6 everyday together…@bunb a decade ago you were a legend and you will remain that forever…@benballer a decade ago you promoted me as if you were getting a cut of my career…@treysongz a decade ago you were the first person to recognize potential and give me a co-sign…@omarion a decade ago you came to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel and laid a verse for an unknown artist from Canada…@darkiemade a decade ago you emailed me the cover art for something that would change my life forever….@kingjames a decade ago you came to my release party at 6 Degrees and made me the biggest artist in the city off your presence alone…@kanyewest a decade ago I rapped over your beat cause you just made the best shit and even though you stay wildin on twitter these days I will never forget what you contributed to the game and my career…Portia I don’t know your IG but a decade ago you told me to rap over June 27th and bonded me and Houston Texas forever…@jas.prince a decade ago you took a chance on MySpace and introduced me to Wayne…@liltunechi a decade ago you took me out of Toronto and gave me the biggest blessing anybody has ever given me…I will never forget anybody involved in this journey even if you don’t fit in this caption…So Far Gone streaming everywhere for the first time ever Thursday. 🙏🏽
