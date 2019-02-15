Gary’s Tea: Gucci Mane Puts 60-Carat Diamond Ring On Keyshia Ka’oir Finger, Wendy Williams Staff Allegedly Happier That She’s Gone & More [VIDEO]

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
Valentine’s Day went over pretty well with a lot of celebrity couples and Gucci Mane gave Keyshia Ka’oir a gift she’ll never forget. The rapper bought her a 60-carat diamond ring and it looks so beautiful on her hand. Some say he got her that expensive ring to make up for the time he was gone.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Gary With Da Tea mentioned that while Keyshia has this huge rock, Gucci’s baby mother is struggling to survive. Reports state that he doesn’t help her financially and it hurts that he buys these lavish gifts for his wife.
SEE ALSO: Gucci Mane Reveals What He Would Be Doing If He Wasn’t Rapping & How Married Life Is [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
In other entertainment news, Wendy Williams still hasn’t returned to her talk show and her staff is allegedly happier than ever. Gary With Da Tea reported that her staff used to walk on egg shells with her husband, Kevin Hunter, but not anymore.
Rumors are spreading that they might be looking for a new host, but could anyone really replace Wendy?
See photos from Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir’s wedding below!
ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:
- Angela Simmons’ Ex-Fiance Autopsy Revealed
- Michelle Williams Speaks Out: “Social Media Really Allows You To See How Many People Really Need The Love Of Christ In Their Heart
- Jussie Smollett Gives First Interview Since Being Attacked & Shuts Down Rumors [VIDEO]
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir's Best Wedding Moments [PHOTOS]
Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir's Best Wedding Moments [PHOTOS]
1. #TheManeEvent: Keyshia Ka’oir & Gucci Mane Tie The KnotSource: 1 of 15
2.Source: 2 of 15
3.Source: 3 of 15
4.Source: 4 of 15
5.Source: 5 of 15
6.Source: 6 of 15
7.Source: 7 of 15
8.Source: 8 of 15
9.Source: 9 of 15
10.Source: 10 of 15
11.Source: 11 of 15
Gary’s Tea: Gucci Mane Puts 60-Carat Diamond Ring On Keyshia Ka’oir Finger, Wendy Williams Staff Allegedly Happier That She’s Gone & More [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com