CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Are Blac Chyna And Soulja Boy Are Actually An Item?

0 reads
Leave a comment

Blac Chyna is known for having herself a few boos on the hot line. Well it’s been rumored that Big Draco AKA Soulja Boy is her newest love interest. While no one new if their budding relationship was an actual thing, sources are telling TMZ that this is a real relationship.

According to TMZ the pair started off plotting on Tyga to pretending to date. They wanted to both make Tyga made considering that he’s Blac Chyna’a baby father. Soulja Boy has been hell bent on trying to prove that he’s made the biggest comeback of the year over shadowing Tyga, after his song Taste did well on the charts.

Chyna or Soulja Boy direct messaged one another with the plan to make Tyga made by pretending to date one another but they actually hit it off and around Valentine’s day they made it official.

What should we call them Chyna Boy, Craco, Blac Soulja? We’ll come up with a name depending on how on they last.

Are Blac Chyna And Soulja Boy Are Actually An Item? was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close