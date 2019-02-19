0 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Beyonce.
Birth Date: September 4, 1981
Hometown: Houston, Texas
Fun Facts:
- Beyonce has sold over 100 million records globally and has received over 20 Grammy Awards
- Beyonce is also an actor who has had roles in Austin Power’s Goldmember, Carmen: A Hip Hopera, Dreamgirls, and The Fighting Temptations
- Beyonce is a member of the group Destiny’s Child, but before that, the group was called ‘Girl’s Time’
- Beyonce’s first record deal was with Elektra Records
- Beyonce is married to rapper/entrepreneur Jay-Z and has 3 kids (Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir)
We thank you for your contributions Beyonce.
Black History Month 2019: Beyonce was originally published on thebeatdfw.com
