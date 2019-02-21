CLOSE
“Leaving Neverland” Director Speaks On Graphic Content & Michael Jackson’s Death

Some say let the dead rest. Others say that truth will always come to the light.

What do you think?

Via | HotNewHipHop

The disturbing details were essential, according to Dan Reed.

Leaving Neverland‘s first trailer dropped earlier this week reviving questions about its filmmaker’s intentions. The documentary’s director, Dan Reed, recently gave an interview in anticipation of these concerns. He discussed the impact of Michael Jackson’s death on the film and explained why the inclusion of graphic details was essential to the narrative.”It may have been more difficult to make if he were alive today,” Reed stated. “People are still very much afraid of Jackson and his lawyers. As I went around speaking to people who were associated with the investigations, they were afraid of Jackson’s people’s ability to shut down a lot of the victims. They employ unscrupulous PIs, and are very litigious. The power of his machine is very terrifying.”

“Leaving Neverland” Director Speaks On Graphic Content & Michael Jackson’s Death was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

