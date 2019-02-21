2 Chainz Calls Out Nike After New Sneaker Is Released

02.21.19
We live in a time where people are always copying others swag. Nike recently released new sneakers and the look of it is very similar to 2 Chainz’s album cover of “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”

The rapper went on social media to not only talk about what the brand did, but in a smart way possibly get a deal out of it. He mentioned that he’s a fan of Nike, loves the people they support as well as how they do marketing.

2 Chainz also mentioned that he was happy he could influence them and looks forward to doing business in the future.

In other entertainment news, Ryan Coogler gave us “Black Panther” the movie and will soon give us a movie about famous Black Panther, Fred Hampton. He will team up with Daniel Kaluuya as well as Lakeith Stanfield on the movie.

