Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

We live in a time where people are always copying others swag. Nike recently released new sneakers and the look of it is very similar to 2 Chainz’s album cover of “Pretty Girls Like Trap Music.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The rapper went on social media to not only talk about what the brand did, but in a smart way possibly get a deal out of it. He mentioned that he’s a fan of Nike, loves the people they support as well as how they do marketing.

.@2chainz wants to talk to someone at Nike about their latest release having some similarities to his #PrettyGirlsLikeTrap album cover. Do you think he has a point? https://t.co/8ZEeYI4JQB pic.twitter.com/jIT46KQgZ9 — HYPEBEAST Music (@hypebeastmusic) February 21, 2019

SEE ALSO: 2 Chainz Launches Super Premium Cannabis Brand Called “Gas”

2 Chainz also mentioned that he was happy he could influence them and looks forward to doing business in the future.

In other entertainment news, Ryan Coogler gave us “Black Panther” the movie and will soon give us a movie about famous Black Panther, Fred Hampton. He will team up with Daniel Kaluuya as well as Lakeith Stanfield on the movie.

Check out photos of Juicy at the Pink Trap House below!

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

2 Chainz Calls Out Nike After New Sneaker Is Released was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com