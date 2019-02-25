Join Power’s Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone. Text POWER to 71007 to join!
Sure we love seeing all of the gowns and the glamour on the red carpet during awards season. But let’s be real, we love seeing all of the men looking like a snack.
From Michael B. Jordan to Jason Momoa we’ve listed the top 11 men that were looking like a snack on the red carpet at the 91st Annual Academy Awards.
The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 Oscars
1. Bradley Cooper: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 1 of 11
2. Trevor Noah: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Jason Moma: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. Chadwick Boseman: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. Winston Duke: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. Michael B. Jordan: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. Alex Rodriguez: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Ryan Seacrest: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:WENN 8 of 11
9. Henry Golding: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. Chris Evans: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. DeVon Franklin: The Top 11 Men Looking Like a Snack at the 2019 OscarsSource:Getty 11 of 11
