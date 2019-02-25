Hip-Hop Spot: Tyga Allegedly Tried To Grab For Security Guards Gun After Getting Kicked Out Of Club, R. Kelly In A Cell By Himself & More

| 02.25.19
Tyga recently made headlines and it wasn’t for new music or being in a relationship. Headkrack is reporting the rapper was at a club and got into a little argument with someone inside.

After the alleged altercation, Tyga was picked up by security and taken outside. While outside Tyga allegedly tried to grab for someone on his security teams gun. Fortunately, he wasn’t able to get it and the night didn’t go a different way.

Lastly, R. Kelly was in jail over the weekend and it’s because he can’t afford his bail. Reports state that he’s in a cell by himself and could possibly get out soon.

