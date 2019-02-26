CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

J. Cole Wants To Drop ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ By April

Dreamville Records has some heat coming our way this spring.

3 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Attend The 68th NBA All-Star Game - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Just before releasing his “Middle Child” video, J. Cole dropped some details about Dreamville’s forthcoming Revenge of The Dreamers III compilation album. In a Youtube conversation with fans, Cole revealed he hopes to release the project by April.

“ROTD is being finished right now, post-production sh*t,” he said, according to screenshots posted by VIBE. “Tracking out songs, sequencing then editing, then we gotta mix. We’re shooting for April.”

He also responded to a fan’s question about why he decided to drop “Middle Child” as a single. “Good question,” he said. “Past 3 albums I dropped with no single. Haven’t dropped a real single since Born Sinner. The way I was doing it was getting too stale for me, I had to get out my comfort zone.”

If you missed Cole’s new visual, watch that here. Also, stay tuned for the third installation of Revenge of The Dreamers, in addition to Dreamville Festival, which is also set to go down this April.

Photo: Getty

J. Cole Wants To Drop ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ By April was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close