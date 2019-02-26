Just before releasing his “Middle Child” video, J. Cole dropped some details about Dreamville’s forthcoming Revenge of The Dreamers III compilation album. In a Youtube conversation with fans, Cole revealed he hopes to release the project by April.

“ROTD is being finished right now, post-production sh*t,” he said, according to screenshots posted by VIBE. “Tracking out songs, sequencing then editing, then we gotta mix. We’re shooting for April.”

He also responded to a fan’s question about why he decided to drop “Middle Child” as a single. “Good question,” he said. “Past 3 albums I dropped with no single. Haven’t dropped a real single since Born Sinner. The way I was doing it was getting too stale for me, I had to get out my comfort zone.”

If you missed Cole’s new visual, watch that here. Also, stay tuned for the third installation of Revenge of The Dreamers, in addition to Dreamville Festival, which is also set to go down this April.

Photo: Getty

J. Cole Wants To Drop ‘Revenge Of The Dreamers III’ By April was originally published on hiphopwired.com

King Sukii Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: