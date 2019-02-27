There’s a new update in Ty Dolla $ign‘s felony drug case. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, there’s a possibility his record could be wiped clean…on one condition.

“Atlanta prosecutors struck a deal last week with the rapper: he’ll enter an online drug prevention program, and lay off weed and Rx drugs … then all charges — 2 felonies and a misdemeanor — will vanish. Georgia calls it the Second Chance program, and we’re told it typically lasts 13 weeks. Ty will also be subject to random drug testing during the program,” the site reports.

The Atlanta rapper, born Tyrone William Griffin Jr., is facing 15 years after being charged with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of THC, and misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of weed after cops reportedly found drugs in his bag back in September. With that said, Georgia’s Second Chance program is a huge deal, as it could literally save his life and career.

We’ll continue to keep you updated as new details in his case surface.

Photo: WENN

Prosecutor To Drop Drug Charges Against Ty Dolla $ign If Rapper Stays Clean For 13 Weeks: Report was originally published on hiphopwired.com

King Sukii Posted 20 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: