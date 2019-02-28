Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Moniece Slaughter Hit With Restraining Order

Slaughter's roommate filed the order after she allegedly threatened his dog among other acts.

8 reads
Leave a comment
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter found herself on the wrong end of a restraining order after getting into some beef with her roommate. Among other details, Slaughter allegedly threatened the man’s dog and she must stay away from the roommate and the pet.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the reality star’s roommate, Sterling Coleman, accused Slaughter of kicking him and trying to lock him out of their home. He wrote, “she has kicked me. She keeps on coming into my room and taking my things as such as my rug, toothbrush, and even my bath towel.”

He claimed to have filmed Slaughter kicking him earlier this month.

In his filing, Coleman said Slaughter recently told him that she gave his dog something and, “I should watch him.”

Coleman requested a distance of 150 yards in the order but the judge only granted two as they live in the same home. Slaughter also filed a restraining order against Coleman earlier this month. They will face off in court at a future date.

Photo: Getty

‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Star Moniece Slaughter Hit With Restraining Order was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close