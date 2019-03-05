CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hypebeast Alert: SUPREME Fouls The Classic Timberland Moccasin

What are those?

0 reads
Leave a comment
Supreme x Timberland moc

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Sometimes fashion brands get out of hand with their designs. Case in point we will take a hard pass on the new SUPREME and Timberland capsule.

The streetwear giant has unveiled its newest collaboration with Hip-Hop’s favorite outdoor apparel company. SUPREME has put their own twist on Timberland’s 3-Eye Classic Lug Shoe, again. While the silhouette stays true to the original design the limited-edition release features hand sewn calf hair upper paneling for a premium touch. Additionally, we get SUPREME branding via a metal shoelace plate.

Supreme x Timberland moc

Source: Supreme / Supreme

Where things go left are the colorways put to use. The moccasins come in a leopard print that is polarizing to the say the least. No matter how fashion forward you may think you are these animal flavored feet pieces are begging for the side eye. Luckily there is an all black option that is less bold but the shoe still loses its classic rugged appeal.

Supreme x Timberland moc

Source: Supreme / Supreme

The SUPREME x Timberland drop will be available at stores in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, Paris and online starting March 7.

Photo: SUPREME

Hypebeast Alert: SUPREME Fouls The Classic Timberland Moccasin was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close