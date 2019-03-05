CLOSE
5 Times Rappers Name-Checked Eva Mendes In Songs

5th International Rome Film Festival

Source: MAURIX / Getty

We don’t see much of Eva Mendes these days. The actress has stepped out of the limelight and into fashion and building a family with husband Ryan Gosling.

But, once upon a time the actress was a sought after leading lady, staring alongside Will Smith in “Hitch” and making an appearance in the “Fast & Furious” Franchise.

Many men lusted after the Cuban-American cutie, so much so that a few rappers spit a bar or two about Eva. Check out our favorite mentions below:

1. “I Know You Don’t Love Me” – Tony Yayo ft. G-Unit

2. “Jellyfish” – Ghostface Killah ft. Cappadonna, Shawn Wigs & Trife Da God

3. “Swordfish” – Da$H

4. “Champagne For Everybody” – Joyner Lucas

5. “Favela Love” – Talib Kweli ft. Seu Jorge

Happy Birthday Ms. Mendes!

5 Times Rappers Name-Checked Eva Mendes In Songs was originally published on 92q.com

