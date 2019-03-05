‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Freak Out After Watching The Season 8 Trailer

We’ve waited nearly two years for the final season of Game of Thrones to arrive. Producers have been holding us over with sneak peeks and teasers, but now with just a little over a month until the most anticipated show in television returns to HBO, we have a trailer. FINALLY.

Season 8 promises to take the drama and theatrics to an entirely new level. Fans’ favorite faceless assassin Arya runs from the unknown…”I know death, he’s got many faces,” she mysteriously explains. “I look forward to seeing this one.” Jamie Lannister plans to join the battle against the White Walkers, as he announces “I promised to fight for the living, I intend to keep that promise.” Sansa seems to be in awe of Daenerys’ dragons—and speaking of Daenerys, she’s very much by Jon Snow’s side as they approach her fiery children…together. And of course, Cersei is very much alive, as there seems to be no killing her…but who will be the last (wo)man standing?

The trailer is the very first look at the impending war between the living and the whights, which EW reports is a battle that will last for an entire episode “and is expected to be the longest consecutive action sequence in cinema history.”

Needless to say, Game of Thrones fans everywhere are freaking out—and rightfully so.

“I tried to watch Game of Thrones but I don’t see the hype” twitter finna be real annoyed for the next 2-3 months pic.twitter.com/KXHsrvjSut — elexus jionde. (@Lexual__) March 5, 2019

“‘I tried to watch Game of Thrones but I don’t see the hype’ Twitter finna be real annoyed for the next 2-3 months,” @Lexual__ tweeted and we can’t find the lie.

This guy is getting ready for his audition for The Game Of Thrones. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/YY4t6G8mLg — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) March 5, 2019

Dude really does look like he’s preparing to audition for the show…and it’s hilarious.

Drogon and Rhaegal celebrating their undivided attention from Dany and Jon #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/sQQZhGfEMB — lemons (@BrynxMello) March 5, 2019

After Viserion was turned into a fire-breathing whight, fans think Drogon and Rhaegal must be super happy to have the undivided attention of Dany and Jon.

Game of Thrones will end with Bran Stark waking up on the floor after falling from that window like “I’ve just had the worst dream” — B (@TweetsByBilal) March 5, 2019

Let the predictions begin. “Game of Thrones will end with Bran Stark waking up on the floor after falling from that window like ‘I’ve just had the worst dream.’”

Me on my way to save Arya after seeing the first scene of the trailer #GameOfThrones #GoTS8 pic.twitter.com/9POzEqj0Yq — Yesica🦋 (@yesmytr_) March 5, 2019

Fans are on their way to “save Arya after seeing the first scene of the trailer.” But they should know by now, Arya isn’t the kind of young lady who needs saving.

The clip that made me start Game of Thrones pic.twitter.com/2ZYRl1Mk0K — Kay I. (@Kay_Igbanigbor) March 5, 2019

Fans are also reminiscing about the good ol’ GoT days. What a scene!

We pretty much know one of our faves are going to die…it’s just a matter of time and a matter of preparing for the pain of letting go. *Crying face emoji.*

Watching the new trailer then remembering this is the last season #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/7JncAfffdb — Clay (@claytoon253) March 5, 2019

A Kanye gif was never more accurate than it was in this moment.

Game of thrones twitter > all other twitter. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) March 5, 2019

Will you be tuning in for the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones, returning to HBO on April 14? Watch the trailer up top and get excited.

