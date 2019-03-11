Via Bossip:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged over the weekend, but not everyone is happy for them.

Last night Jose Canseco tweeted claims that Rodriguez has been messing with his ex-wife Jessica behind J.Lo’s back:

Watching “World of Dance” watching J.Lo text Alex Rodriguez little does she know that he is cheating on her with my ex-wife Jessica poor girl she has no idea who he really is.

He continued:

I was there a few months back with her when he called her on her phone — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

He said, “Alex Rodriguez stop being a piece of sh** stop cheating on Jennifer Lopez.”

Canseco also challenged Rodriguez to a boxing or an MMA match.

Alex Rodriguez I challenge you to a boxing match or an MMA match anytime you want — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

I am willing to take a polygraph to prove that what I'm saying about Alex Rodriguez is 100% accurate — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) March 11, 2019

It sounds like Canseco is trying to bait A-Rod into wrestling or something. Do you believe there is any truth to what he’s saying?

Josè Canseco Alleges A-Rod Cheated On J.Lo With His Ex-Wife Jessica was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com