CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Meet Michael Love: The Detroit Teen Accepted To 41 Colleges

3 reads
Leave a comment
Michael Love on the Morning Heat

Source: Hot 107.5 / HOT 107.5

Michael Love is a senior at Detroit’s Cornerstone Health & Technology school. He has been in the news for the last week after receiving 41 college acceptance letters and over $300,000 in scholarship money. Outside of applying for colleges, Michael spends his time in the National Honor Society as well as on the court as a member of the varsity basketball team.

Michael and his mother appeared on The Morning Heat to talk about his accomplishments and what is next for Michael.

Related: Detroit Teen Gets Accepted To 41 Colleges!

Congrats Michael and keep up the great work! We are excited to see what else you accomplish.

Stay up-to-date by following us on FacebookTwitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit. Listen to Big Greg & Afrika Monday-Friday 6-10AM on Hot 107.5!

Meet Michael Love: The Detroit Teen Accepted To 41 Colleges was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close