Fresh out of jail again Robert Kelly has made a return to social media early on March 20th. This is his first post since the beginning of 2019 and since the domino of legal troubles that have haunted him this year.

So what did R. Kelly have to say? Nothing really but he did break out in song for his estranged daughters birthday. R. Kelly hasn’t seen his daughter in over two years and she made it clear a while ago that she wanted nothing to do with him calling him a “monster” in January and saying that “it has been years since my siblings and I have seen or have spoken to him.” But that didn’t stop R. Kelly from sending well wishes for her 21st birthday.

But showing how out of touch he really is with his children, he called her by her birth name Joanne. But she no longer goes by her birth name now calling herself Buku Abi to separate herself even more from her father and the name Kelly.

While R. Kelly has the comments turned off on his Instagram account he did not on Twitter and of course many had something to say about his message to his daughter.

And why there were many messages against R. Kelly there were many die-hard supporters encouraging him to keep his head up. But the one message we are sure R. Kelly would love to hear is from his daughter, and she had nothing to say back to him.

R. Kelly Returns to Social Media Singing was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com