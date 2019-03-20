CLOSE
Punch Drunk: Adrien Broner Goes Full Homophobic In Violent Rant

The boxer has been exchanging words with "I'm Delivert" social media star, Andrew C. Caldwell.

Manny Pacquiao v Adrien Broner

Source: Christian Petersen / Getty

With a boxing career on a rapid decline, Adrien Broner is deciding to get it popping outside the ring with some good, old-fashioned homophobia. Broner unleashed a violent homophobic rant aimed at “I’m Delivert” social media personality, Andrew C. Caldwell.

TMZ Sports reports:

Adrien Broner is now threatening to attack — and even shoot — gay people in a vile new “PSA” video posted to his social media account Tuesday night.

“If I got my gun on me, I’m shooting you in the f*cking face, and that’s on God and them. I’m not playing with none of these n****s. I don’t like gay sh*t.”

It’s the latest in a bizarre exchange with social media star Andrew C. Caldwell — the famous “I’m Delivert” guy.

Caldwell has accused Broner of flirting with him. Broner claims Caldwell is lying … and claims it’s Caldwell who’s been shooting his shot in Broner’s DMs.

“[Andrew C. Caldwell] if you don’t get out my inbox before I punch the testosterone out yo GAY ASS,” Broner wrote.

The outlet adds that Caldwell is considering taking legal action.

Photo: Getty

Punch Drunk: Adrien Broner Goes Full Homophobic In Violent Rant was originally published on hiphopwired.com

