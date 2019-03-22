CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Troy Ave “Love Me Like I Love You,” E-40 ft. Milla “Melt”

Troy Ave presents a common tale from the hood and E-40 still balling outta control like Curry. Today's Daily Visuals.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Fabolous In Concert- New York, NY

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

It’s been a minute since Troy Ave’s gotten slandered on social media for selling a trey bag worth of albums; calling himself the new Tupac; or hinting at the possibility of dropping dime on Taxstone, but still the Brooklyn rapper will not be deterred and continues to do what he does and rap like there’s no tomorrow.

 

Now Nupac has comes through with a clip for his cut “Love Me Like I Love You” in which he turns a light on homies who tend to forget about they mans and ‘em who get sent up north to do a bid only to find that karma can and will find most people. Golden Rule status, people!

From East to West we travel to the Bay Area where West Coast triple OG E-40 keeps his swag on 100 dripping in ice and name brand threads for his Milla featured visual to “Melt.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from PnB Rock featuring Lil Skies, Brianna Perry, and more.

TROY AVE – “LOVE ME LIKE I LOVE YOU”

PNB ROCK FT. LIL SKIES – “I LIKE GIRLS”

E-40 FT. MILLA – “MELT”

UNDISPUTED: LANDSTRIP CHIP, S3NSI, MOLLY & LIL BROOK – “THE PEN”

BRIANNA PERRY – “ANITA BAKER”

LK SNOOP – “RIDE”

B. LOU & DC THE DON – “THAT AIN’T IT CHIEF”

Troy Ave “Love Me Like I Love You,” E-40 ft. Milla “Melt” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close