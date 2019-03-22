CLOSE
Test
Only In Florida: Viral Florida Man Challenge Builds…
Are You Here For It?! CVS Is Now…
Girl, Bye: Felicity Huffman’s Shame Is ‘Unfathomable’ After…
9 items
All Grown Up: Diggy Simmons’ Transition Over The…
Duane Martin  Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About…
The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite…
0 item
5 Gospel Greats & Their Mainstream Matches [PHOTOS]
Tevin Campbell To Appear On ‘Queen Sugar’ After…
Negative Phrases You Need To Stop Saying
Here’s The First Trailer For ‘Stranger Things 3’…
Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently…
6 items
PHOTOS: Sabrina Dhowre Celebrates Upcoming Idris Elba Marriage…
Signs You Don’t Know How To Relax
“Welcome To Sweetie Pies” Star Tim Norman Being…
Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A…
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…
Police Seek To Charge Mother In Death Of…
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Denies Suicide Attempt
Jess Hilarious Discusses How She’s Grown Personally During…
0 item
Music To Your Ears: Black Movies With The…
Cardi B Gives Advice To Fans Battling Depression
#BlackExcellence: Atlanta Teen Accepted To 39 Universities And…
Newly Married Chance The Rapper Is Expecting Baby…
How The College Admissions Scandal Lawsuit Affects Black…
California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of…
#BlackGirlMagic: Missy Elliott To Receive An Honorary Doctorate…
Lupe Fiasco Says His Missing 16-Year-Old Sister Has…
Already? Raz B Almost Quit B2K’s Millennium Tour
Amid The College Admission Scandal, Let’s Reflect On…
Wendy Williams Lets The N-Word Slip During Taping…
Uncategorized
Home

The People Air Out Issues With The Police

3 reads
Leave a comment

Ex cons, Business men, lawyers, teachers, GD’s and executives gathered into Murden’s Barber Shop to air out their grievances with law enforcement Thursday 3/21. To  their surprise they were met with open minds and empathetic ears! The event was hosted by Ty Dennis (APD Detective / Task Force Officer with ATF) & Mediated by Reec (Hot 107.9) with special guest appearance by Hurricane Dave (Vice President of Programming & Operations – Radio One)

clippers and cops 3.21 (9)

L – R: Michael Seiden (WSB Channel 2) –  Ty Dennis (APD Detective / Task Force Officer with ATF) –  Reec (Hot 107.9) – Omar (Freedom is a Choice Mentoring) – Hurricane Dave (Vice President of Programming & Operations – Radio One)

For 65 years Murden’s Barber Shop has been a hub for the community to get way more than a fresh line up. The long standing business has been a place for young men to get an opportunity to make a living, share ideals, life skills and experiences. Recently Mr. Martin, founder and owner, has felt an alarming change in the neighborhood with an influx of teenagers that seem to be loitering with no positive intentions. ENTER Clippers and Cops.  An initiative based on local law enforcement hearing the communities issues, concerning policing and police interaction.

Ty Dennis / Mr. Martin (owner of Murdens)
Reec / Mr. Martin
Reec (Hot 107.9) & Mr. Martin (Owner of Murdens Shop)
Ty Dennis (ATF Agent / APD Detective) & Mr. Martin (Owner of Murdens Shop)

This particular event got heated at times because of the passion that the locals have concerning the youth and the general safety for themselves and ability to continue to maintain businesses.  (Video Clips can be found at Facebook.com/)

In closing, their where many resources shard to help this community move forward, including the officers for the area sharing direct contact information with the patron so they can continue to build post event. The civilians also vowed to take more responsibility to help the local youth through mentoring and legal money making opportunities.

For More information and to come to the next Clippers and Cops event, visit: www.ClippersandCops.com

Check out pictures from the event

Ty Dennis / Mr. Martin (owner of Murdens)
Reec / Mr. Martin
Ty Dennis (ATF Agent / APD Detective) & Mr. Martin (Owner of Murdens Shop)
Reec / Mr. Martin
Ty Dennis / Mr. Martin (owner of Murdens)

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close