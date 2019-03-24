CLOSE
Test
She’s Back! ‘Claws’ Cutie Karrueche Confirms Her Return…
Porsha Williams Gives Birth To Baby Girl! [PHOTOS]
12 items
Blessings: Fine Celebrity Christian Men That Have Spoken…
Only In Florida: Viral Florida Man Challenge Builds…
Are You Here For It?! CVS Is Now…
Girl, Bye: Felicity Huffman’s Shame Is ‘Unfathomable’ After…
9 items
All Grown Up: Diggy Simmons’ Transition Over The…
Duane Martin  Says Tisha Campbell Is Lying About…
The Cast Of ‘In Living Color’ To Reunite…
0 item
5 Gospel Greats & Their Mainstream Matches [PHOTOS]
Tevin Campbell To Appear On ‘Queen Sugar’ After…
Negative Phrases You Need To Stop Saying
Here’s The First Trailer For ‘Stranger Things 3’…
Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently…
6 items
PHOTOS: Sabrina Dhowre Celebrates Upcoming Idris Elba Marriage…
Signs You Don’t Know How To Relax
“Welcome To Sweetie Pies” Star Tim Norman Being…
Wendy Williams Reveals She’s Been Living In A…
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…
Police Seek To Charge Mother In Death Of…
Michael Jackson’s Daughter Paris Denies Suicide Attempt
Jess Hilarious Discusses How She’s Grown Personally During…
0 item
Music To Your Ears: Black Movies With The…
Cardi B Gives Advice To Fans Battling Depression
#BlackExcellence: Atlanta Teen Accepted To 39 Universities And…
Newly Married Chance The Rapper Is Expecting Baby…
How The College Admissions Scandal Lawsuit Affects Black…
California Police Arrest Mother’s Boyfriend For Death Of…
#BlackGirlMagic: Missy Elliott To Receive An Honorary Doctorate…
Lupe Fiasco Says His Missing 16-Year-Old Sister Has…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Homeless 8-Year-Old New York State Chess Champion Finds A Home

A crowdfunding campaign created for Tanitoluwa Adewumi and his family raised over $200,000 in a week.

3 reads
Leave a comment

An 8-year-old chess champion who garnered national attention after winning the New York State chess champion title for his age division has finally found a home. Tanitoluwa Adewumi—a native of Nigeria whose family fled from Africa to the U.S. to escape the Boko Haram extremist group—has moved into an apartment with his loved ones, the New York Times reported.

Adewumi and his family came to America two years ago and had been living in a homeless shelter ever since, the news outlet writes. Despite the circumstances, the youngster didn’t let his family’s situation deter him from greatness. The third-grader quickly became enamored by the game of chess after learning how to play a year ago and started participating in competitive matches. He joined the chess club at his Manhattan elementary school and through the leadership of his coach Shawn Martinez he was able to reach new heights in the game. Cognizant of the youngster’s financial situation, the school waived the participation fees. Adewumi received free three-hour training sessions in Harlem. In his case, practice made perfect. He ended up winning the New York State Chess Championship title for the kindergarten through third-grade division.

The national attention that he garnered for himself and his school also put the focus on his family’s unfortunate situation. There was a GoFundMe campaign launched in an effort to help his family find a permanent home. To date, the crowdfunding campaign has raised over $200,000 in a week. The family has since moved into a two-bedroom apartment not too far from Adewumi’s school. They plan on using the money to create a fund called the Tanitoluwa Adewumi Foundation which will help African immigrants in the U.S. who are struggling to make ends meet.

“Anybody who is coming from Africa who is in the position we were in, we will help them. I want to release my blessing to others,” Adewumi’s father Kayode told the news outlet. “Anybody who is coming from Africa who is in the position we were in, we will help them.” Tanitoluwa hopes to one day become the youngest chess grandmaster. He has received scholarships from a few prestigious schools and was invited to meet former president Bill Clinton at his office in Harlem.

SEE ALSO:

These Chibok Schoolgirls Kidnapped By Boko Haram Are Now Getting Ready For College In The U.S.

How Chess Club Heals The Wounds Of Ferguson Students

2015 NBA Finals - Game Four

Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

10 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

Continue reading Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

Twitter Reacts To LeBron James Not Going To The Playoffs For The First Time Since 2005

The streak is over. For the first time since 2005, LeBron James, who is now with the Lakers, will not be going to the playoffs. The Lakers were eliminated last night. See Also: National Museum Of African American History And Culture To Display LeBron James’ Equality Sneakers After the Lakers were eliminated, James said, "Obviously, it's been a tough season for all of us. It's not what we signed up for. Throughout the year, things happened. Suspensions, injuries, things of that nature. And just not being able to play sustainable basketball for 48 minutes. But you don't even try to wrap your head around it, you just keep pushing. Just try to get better tonight, move onto tomorrow, and go from there." He also added, "Playoffs are never promised. You've got to come out and work. For me personally, you just continue to put the work in and see what you can do to help." https://twitter.com/Lakers/status/1109336878887559168 The Lakers were defeated by the Nets with a score of 111-106. Don't feel too bad for LeBron. Just last year, he won the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year Award, which was his third time winning. Aside from having a strong presence on the court where he averaged just shy of 30 points per game, he continuously uses his platform to spread awareness about social issues and bring important conversations surrounding race in America to the forefront. He produced a powerful documentary dubbed "Shut Up and Dribble" that explored the history of Black athletes who have been outspoken about social and political issues. He created an unscripted HBO series called "The Shop" that featured candid conversations with celebrities about culturally relevant topics. One of his biggest accomplishments last year was opening up the I Promise School for youth in his hometown of Akron. James dedicated the award to the I Promise School. “Throughout my journey if I’m able to win anything, my name is getting the award but it’s more than that,” he said in a statement, according to Sports Illustrated. “It’s everybody that I try to inspire. It’s my teammates and it’s my city, where I come from. It’s my kids and my school so it’s never about me.” See the reactions below to LeBron James not making it to the playoffs.

Homeless 8-Year-Old New York State Chess Champion Finds A Home was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close