C’Marie Is The 1Up Next As She Takes On The Millennium Tour

The multifaceted Los Angeles resident C’ Marie is ready to take the world by storm as she is making her mark in this industry as a artist. After being a part of girls group Paperdolzz, where they performed the National Anthem at the Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago Bulls, and UCLA men’s basketball game, she decided to step out as a solo artist signing with Keith L.Craig’s La Dolca Vita Entertainment Group and is represented by D. Good Publicity. Making that transition C’Marie has grown her fan base by performing in many venues from Los Angeles to Atlanta and working with prominent vocal coaches from Tim Carter to Melody Perry.

Currently C’marie has teamed up with Producer and Love and Hip Hop Hollywood’s own, A1, to create an five song album, which includes her new singles Be Nice, Action and Poozie written by A1, expected to release in June. Be Nice is a song many can relate to finding that person who will treat you the same way you’re looking to reciprocate. While her singles are underway of being released, you can catch her debuting them during both T-Pain 1UP tour and B2K’s Millennium tour.

With B2K reuniting at State Farm Arena here in Atlanta on April 4thand 5thfor the Millennium Tour where they have brought along artist such as Pretty Ricky, Chingy, Mario, Bobby Valentino, Ying Yang Twins and more, you can no longer make mention of the tour without mentioning C’Marie.

During the tour, she’s collaborating with Choregrapher Oththan Burnside, whose credited with Ciara, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B etc. and Celerity Fashion Stylist, Winnie Stackz. Serving us with the fierce looks, dope choreography and extraordinary vocals, she has built a high anticipation for the tour dates along with the release of her new singles and there’s no doubt once thousands of fans get a taste of what she is about, proclaiming her as a next big name will be an understatement.

