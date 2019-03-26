The latest issue of Essence hit newsstands on Monday and cover star Issa Rae is absolutely gorgeous! Fans couldn’t help but glance down at her ring finger which once again shows off that flawless ring of hers. But is it really her engagement ring? Social media seems to believe so.

But who is the lucky man that got down on bended knee to ask Issa for her hand in marriage? According to a few social media sleuths, it’s longtime boyfriend Louis Diame!

Diame has been spotted on more than a few red carpets with Issa, dating all the way back to her Awkward Black Girl days in 2012. With that rock being more than prominent on the cover, fans took to social media to celebrate Issa and her love!

Congratulations are in order for Issa Rae who is engaged to long term boyfriend Louis Diame, a fellow Senelaese business man! 💏👫💍 #ThePalmTree pic.twitter.com/RoHR3qx85w — YT: Fourens (@Fourens_) March 25, 2019

Is Issa Rae Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame? [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Brandon Caldwell Posted 13 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: