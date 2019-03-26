CLOSE
Features
HomeFeatures

Is Issa Rae Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame? [PHOTOS]

7 reads
Leave a comment
Issa Rae Essence Cover

Source: Itaysha Jordan / Essence Magazine

The latest issue of Essence hit newsstands on Monday and cover star Issa Rae is absolutely gorgeous! Fans couldn’t help but glance down at her ring finger which once again shows off that flawless ring of hers. But is it really her engagement ring? Social media seems to believe so.

But who is the lucky man that got down on bended knee to ask Issa for her hand in marriage? According to a few social media sleuths, it’s longtime boyfriend Louis Diame!

Diame has been spotted on more than a few red carpets with Issa, dating all the way back to her Awkward Black Girl days in 2012. With that rock being more than prominent on the cover, fans took to social media to celebrate Issa and her love!

Is Issa Rae Engaged To Longtime Boyfriend Louis Diame? [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close