Yara Shahidi Helped Her Little Bro Ask Storm Reid To Prom And It Was TOO Cute

Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 - Inside

Source: Stefanie Keenan / Getty

Yara Shahidi has been prepping for the release of her new film The Sun Is Also A Star, due in theaters May 17, but she’s still got time to be a great big sister.

Much like her scenes in black-ish, Yara took some time out to help her little brother Sayeed with his dating life this week. Back in 2017, Sayeed asked A Wrinkle In Time actress Storm Reid to Homecoming and she said it was the “BEST. SURPRISE. EVER.” This year, thanks to Yara and the homies, Sayeed nailed his promposal too.

“After big sister FaceTime consultations, conversations with his homies and knowing what would make her smile, Sayeed SURPRISED Storm with the CUTEST promposal,” Yara told her followers on Instagram, posting a photo of the sweet moment.

On his own social media, Sayeed wrote, “So Lucky I get to go to my first prom with her.”

Storm responded “He’s just the absolute sweetest. Saturday can’t come fast enough.”

Peep their young love up top and on the flip — and yes, we love a good roller set too, Storm!

Source: Bossip.com

Yara Shahidi Helped Her Little Bro Ask Storm Reid To Prom And It Was TOO Cute was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

