In case you missed the Vitamin of The Day onQuick Silva Show…The vitamin was “A Jealous Friend Is Your Worst Enemy.” As Nipsey Hussle get’s laid to rest please remember that he was killed by someone he knew. A jealous friend can be worse than an enemy, be careful of the people you keep around you.

Vitamin Of The Day: A Jealous Friend Is Your Worst Enemy was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted 8 hours ago

