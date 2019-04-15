Starting 2020 Morehouse College Will Transgender Male Students

Atlanta’s famous Morehouse College announced that it will be admitting transgender men to the school in 2020. The school’s board of trustees approved the move over the weekend stating, “Once admitted to the College, all students are expected to self-identify as men throughout their education at Morehouse.”

Other single gender schools across the country are also taking a closer look at admissions policies for transgender students. Mills College in Oakland, as well as Spelman College have both changed admissions policies in the past years. Spelman College graduated their first transgender woman in 2018.

What are your thoughts on the changes? Should Morehouse College also admit Trans women as well?

