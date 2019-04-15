CLOSE
Kelis Is Going To Trial For Violating Custody Agreement With Nas

Nas and Kelis’ custody battle just took a turn for the worse.

Kelis is going to trial after pleading not guilty to violating her custody agreement with her ex-husband, rapper Nas. According to The Blast, Nas alleges that Kelis violated thier custody agreement 17 times since January 2018 and has refused to let him see their nine-year-old son, Knight, numerous times. Since she pleaded not guilty to 20 counts of contempt, she is going to trial on June 20th and could face fines and/or jail time.

In court documents, the “Bye Baby” rapper claims that Kelis took Knight to Colombia in December 2018 without his consent. He said she also violated their agreement regarding custody during the holidays. Kelis has their son during Christmas while he would have him for New Year’s, however it didn’t work out that way this year.

“On Christmas, Petitioner informed me by text message that although her ‘plan’ had been to bring the minor child back to me in Los Angeles for New Year’s, the plan had changed. She then stated that the new plan was to come back on January 4, 2019,” read the court documents.

Not only was he allegedly unable to reach his son while they were in Colombia, Kelis didn’t return to the U.S until January 14th after saying she would be back on January 4th.

Nas and Kelis have been divorced since 2010. Last year, she alleged that the Nas physically abused her during their marriage and was also unfaithful.

“He was angry, and he was dark, and he’s always been that way,” she told Hollywood Unlocked.

Nas denied the allegations.

