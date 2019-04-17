CLOSE
Regina Hall Explains How She Once Had A Crush On Her Gynecologist [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Premiere Of Universal Pictures "Little"

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

When recently asked about her past crushes, Regina Hall revealed that there was one medical professional who had her eyes on lock.

Hall went on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show with Marsai Martin to promote their movie Little, and considering Martin’s character has a crush on her teacher, the two ladies were asked if they’ve ever had a real life instructor crush.

Martin immediately denied such thoughts, while Regina went straight past teacher to her gynecologist: “I think he was my first one,” Regina said. “I just remember being like, ooh he’s cute.”

Despite the suggestive legs up, stirrup locked procedure involved with a gynecology exam, Regina assured that it was still as awkward as any gynecology visit.

“If he’s cute, you don’t want it. It’s more embarrassing actually,” she said.

You can watch her explain her crushes more in the clip below. She even dishes on how she thought she was going to marry Prince one day.

 

