CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Debuts New Song “Water” At Coachella Sunday Service

0 reads
Leave a comment

So Kanye West’s newish Sunday Service mini-concerts have become quite the staple for Mr. West. Over Easter weekend he delivered a snippet of a brand new song, check out the write-up from HotNewHipHop down below.

VIA | HotNewHipHop

INDIO, CA – Kanye West premiered some new music during his Sunday Service event at the 2019 Coachella Valley Arts and Music Festival. Yeezy unveiled a track titled “Water,” which featured lyrics such as “Might not be as perfect as Christ, but we’re made up of 90 percent water.”

The song was part of a set containing multiple hits from Kanye’s discography, including “Ultralight Beam” and “Jesus Walks.” Chance The Rapper, Ty Dolla $ign, DMX, Teyana Taylor and Kid Cudi were among those who joined Yeezy at his Coachella edition of Sunday Service.

“Water” could be a preview of Kanye’s oft-delayed album Yandhi, which still doesn’t have a release date.

 

Kanye West Debuts New Song “Water” At Coachella Sunday Service was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close