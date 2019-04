Deon Taylor Director of Sony Pictures The Intruder is really making a name for himself with an all star cast and great story line in this new Thriller, The Intruder. Deon funded this movie on his own dime and Sony Pictures believed in his vision and picked it up. He talks about this film, breaking into Hollywood, Black movie makers not supporting each other and how things are starting to change. Exclusive interview with Reec Swiney on Hot 107.9

